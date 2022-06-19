RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Top-seeded Van Uytvanck beats Errani for Veneto Open title

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 4:16 PM

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck beat Italian veteran Sara Errani 6-4, 6-3 to win the inaugural Veneto Open on Sunday.

For her sixth career title, the 47th-ranked Van Uytvanck completed the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy without dropping a set.

The 35-year-old Errani, a French Open finalist a decade ago, is ranked No. 213.

All nine of Errani’s career singles titles came before she served a doping ban in 2017 and 2018.

The Veneto Open was held in Gaiba, a village of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament. Organizers used former soccer fields for the courts.

