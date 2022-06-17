WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Home » Sports » Top-seeded Van Uytvanck advances…

Top-seeded Van Uytvanck advances to Veneto Open semifinals

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 8:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium eased into the semifinals of the Veneto Open with another straight-set victory on Friday.

The 28-year-old Van Uytvanck needed just 69 minutes to see off Swiss player Ylena In-Albon 6-4, 6-2, converting her first match point when her opponent sliced a backhand into the net.

Van Uytvanck, who hasn’t dropped a set this week, will face Harmony Tan in the semifinals after the Frenchwoman beat Ana Bogdan 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

The other semifinal pits sixth-seeded Diane Parry against either Sara Errani or Kateryna Baindl. Parry beat Tatjana Maria 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.

It is the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy and organizers are using former soccer fields for the courts. The host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon” in homage to Wimbledon.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative fosters innovation ecosystem, not just innovations

Air Force thinking of new ways to handle 'black swan' events in acquisition

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up