Todd Gilliland wins NASCAR Truck race on dirt at Knoxville

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 11:55 PM

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Todd Gilliland pulled away off a late restart to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night on Knoxville Raceway’s half-mile dirt oval.

Racing for father David Gilliland in his first Truck start of the season, Gilliland took the lead from John Hunter Nemechek shortly before John Wood spun to bring out the final caution with nine laps to go.

On the restart with four laps left, Gilliland started on the outside in David Gilliland Racing’s No. 17 Ford and steadily pulled away for his third career series victory. After four full seasons in the Truck Series, he moved up to the Cup Series this year with Front Row Motorsports.

Nemechek was second in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 4 Toyota, followed by Zane Smith, Ty Makeski, Stewart Friesen, Derek Kraus, Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger and Tyler Ankrum.

Ben Rhodes, the winner this season in the dirt race at Bristol, was 10th. USAC National Midget champion Buddy Kofoid was 11th in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 truck.

