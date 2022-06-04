RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Texas Tech blanks UNC Greensboro 2-0 to avoid elimination

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 4:52 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Brandon Birdsell threw seven shutout innings and Texas Tech used a wild pitch and a throwing error to score two runs on the same play as the Red Raiders defeated UNC Greensboro 2-0 in an elimination game of the Statesboro Regional on Saturday.

Texas Tech (38-21) will play the loser of Saturday’s nightcap between No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern and Notre Dame in an elimination game Sunday morning.

Birdsell (9-3) allowed five hits and two walks, striking out four. Andrew Devine followed Birdsell and retired all four batters he faced, striking out a pair. Derek Bridges got the final two outs, striking out Zack Budzik on three pitches with two runners on base to end the game for his first save of the season.

The Red Raiders scored both their runs in the top of the eighth inning. No. 9 batter Dillon Carter led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Easton Murrell. Carter advanced to third on Cole Stilwell’s flyout to center field. Jace Jung was intentionally walked to put runners at the corners.

Jung stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Alex Hoppe, who entered the game after Murrell’s bunt. Carter scored on the errant pitch and Jung followed him home after a throwing error by catcher Dallas Callahan.

Greg Hardison had two of six hits by the Spartans (34-30).

