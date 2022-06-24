SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » Sports » Texas infielder Ivan Melendez…

Texas infielder Ivan Melendez wins Golden Spikes Award

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Texas infielder Ivan Melendez was named the 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner Friday as the top amateur baseball player in the U.S.

The 22-year-old redshirt junior helped the Longhorns reach the College World Series, where they were eliminated with losses to Notre Dame and Texas A&M. He led Texas with a .387 average and topped the nation with 32 homers and 94 RBIs.

Melendez was voted Big 12 Player of the Year after leading the conference with a .421 batting average 28 homers and 85 RBIs.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up