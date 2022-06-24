Texas infielder Ivan Melendez wins Golden Spikes Award

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Texas infielder Ivan Melendez was named the 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner Friday as the top…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Texas infielder Ivan Melendez was named the 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner Friday as the top amateur baseball player in the U.S.

The 22-year-old redshirt junior helped the Longhorns reach the College World Series, where they were eliminated with losses to Notre Dame and Texas A&M. He led Texas with a .387 average and topped the nation with 32 homers and 94 RBIs.

Melendez was voted Big 12 Player of the Year after leading the conference with a .421 batting average 28 homers and 85 RBIs.

