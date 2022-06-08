RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fears of global food crisis grow | Russia cracks down on critics of military actions
Home » Sports » Tennis player Tara Moore…

Tennis player Tara Moore suspended under anti-doping rules

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 7:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — British tennis player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substances under the sport’s anti-doping rules.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency on Wednesday said the 29-year-old Moore, who is ranked 83rd in doubles, tested positive for nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone during a WTA tournament in Colombia in April.

“The player now has the opportunity to request that the B sample is analyzed to see if that confirms the A sample,” the ITIA said.

Moore responded on her social media accounts, saying she has “never knowingly taken a banned substance in my career.”

“I am investigating how the positive result could have occurred and look forward to proving that I am a clean athlete,” she wrote. “I am deeply saddened by the provisional suspension and hope to be back on the court as soon as possible.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Task force clarifies COVID-19 travel, leave policies for agencies

IRS management once again covered by parts of union-negotiated contracts

Pentagon’s CDAO aims to scale ‘different operating model’

House panel sticks with 4.6% military pay raise, but that could change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up