Taylor, Byrne home to keep TCU alive, 3-1 over Oral Roberts

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 6:47 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Brayden Taylor and Kurtis Byrne homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning and TCU stayed alive in the College Station Regional with a 3-1 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Taylor homered to right field on a 3-1 pitch from Isaac Coffey (7-6) with two down in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie. Byrne followed with a drive down the left-field line. TCU only had five hits.

That was enough as five Horned Frogs pitchers scattered seven singles and five walks, striking out 11. Caleb Bolden (5-2) picked up the win and Garrett Wright went the final 2 2/3 innings for his fifth save.

The Horned Frogs (37-21) face the loser of Saturday’s late game between Texas A&M and Louisiana in another elimination game on Sunday.

TCU took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI double by Tommy Sacco.

A pair of two-out singles and a walk in the fifth ended the day for Horned Frogs starter Marcelo Perez. Bolden entered and threw a wild pitch for the only run for Oral Roberts (38-20).

Jake McMurray and Mac McCroskey both had two hits for the Golden Eagles.

