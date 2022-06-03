RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Tar Heels use five HRs to roll past Hofstra 15-4

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 5:42 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mac Horvath hit two of North Carolina’s five home runs and the 11th-overall seed Tar Heels rolled to a 15-4 win over Hofstra on Friday in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Horvath had a solo home run in the first to tie the game at 1 and a two-run homer, his 18th, in the third to put the Tar Heels on top 4-2.

The Tar Heels (39-19), who have won eight straight and 16 of 18, face the winner of Georgia-VCU on Saturday after the Pride (30-22) meet the loser.

Tomas Frick had a solo home run in the second, Danny Serretti a solo blast in the fifth and Vance Honeycutt a three-run shot to cap a seven-run seventh that made it 13-3. Honeycutt pushed his freshman home run record to a team-leading 22.

North Carolina had 17 hits, 12 of them singles, off of seven Hofstra pitchers, to improve to 30-6 at home, 20-1 against non-conference opponents.

Santino Rosso had three of Hofstra’s seven hits, two of them solo home runs, and Kevin Bruggeman had a solo shot.

