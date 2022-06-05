RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Sports » Stanford stays alive with…

Stanford stays alive with 8-4 victory over UC Santa Barbara

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STANFORD, Calif (AP) — Leadoff batter Brock Jones had three hits, including a two-run double, and Kody Huff had two RBI singles among his four hits to propel No. 2 overall seed Stanford to an 8-4 victory over UC Santa Barbara in an elimination game at the Stanford Regional on Sunday.

Stanford (44-14) advances to Sunday night’s championship game against Texas State. The Cardinal have to beat the Bobcats twice to advance to the Super Regionals.

Jones added another double for the Cardinal, scoring two runs. Huff also scored twice.

Nick Vogt hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give UCSB (44-14) an early lead. Vogt scored on a two-run shot by Kyle Johnson in the fifth that gave the Gauchos a 4-3 lead.

Stanford took the lead for good with a three-run sixth, keyed by Jones’ double.

Quinn Mathews picked up his ninth win in 10 decisions for the Cardinal with six innings of relief. Mathews allowed two runs on four hits and three walks.

__

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up