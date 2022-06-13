RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation | Mexican president slams NATO policy
Stanford advances to second straight College World Series

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 8:11 PM

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kody Huff went 3 for 4, including a grand slam to cap a six-run fourth inning, and No. 2 national seed Stanford advanced to its second straight College World Series with a 10-5 victory over UConn on Monday.

Stanford (47-16), which played in its fifth elimination game in nine days to win the Stanford Super Regional, plays Arkansas (43-19) on Saturday. UConn (50-16), which set a program record for wins, was looking for its first CWS appearance since 1979.

Huff’s 13th homer of the season came after UConn shortstop Bryan Padilla slipped on what could have been the third out of the fourth inning. Huff also had an RBI double in the first inning, scoring Braden Montgomery from first.

Tommy Troy added a home run in the fifth inning for his fifth of the NCAA Tournament — after just two during the regular season. Troy went 4 for 5 with two runs scores and one RBI.

Ryan Bruno picked up his sixth win of the season and Quinn Mathews secured his ninth save — both pitching three innings.

UConn scored three runs in the first inning when Ben Huber cleared the bases with a double. Stanford starter Joey Dixon was pulled and reliever Drew Dowd limited the damage with an inning-ending double play. The Cardinal answered in the bottom half with two runs.

