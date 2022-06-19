RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Home » Sports » Sporting KC defeats Nashville…

Sporting KC defeats Nashville 2-1 on Zusi’s game-winner

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 8:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Graham Zusi’s goal led Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 win Sunday over Nashville.

Zusi’s game-winner came in the 51st minute to put Kansas City (4-9-4) ahead 2-0. Remi Walter assisted the goal.

Sporting also got one goal from Felipe Hernandez.

Ake Arnaud Loba scored the lone goal for Nashville (6-5-5).

Sporting KC outshot Nashville 8-5, with three shots on goal to one for Nashville.

Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Kansas City visiting the Seattle Sounders while Nashville visits D.C. United.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up