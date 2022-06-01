RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US, Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Effects of EU Russia oil ban
Home » Sports » Soccer great Pelé urges…

Soccer great Pelé urges Putin to stop war in Ukraine

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé published a message Wednesday urging Vladimir Putin to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions.

The 81-year-old Pelé, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, said he published his message to the Russian president on the same day Ukraine’s national team beat Scotland 3-1 in a playoff that took it a step closer to the soccer World Cup. Ukraine will face Wales on Sunday for a spot in Qatar.

“Today Ukraine tries to forget, at least for 90 minutes, the tragedy that engulfs their country. To compete for a World Cup place is already a difficult task — almost an impossible one with so many lives at stake,” the Brazilian great said in a post on Instagram that came with a plea to Putin: “Stop the invasion. There’s absolutely no justification for this continued violence.”

“When we met in the past and exchanged smiles accompanied by a long handshake, I never thought one day we would be as divided as we are now,” the three-time World Cup winner posted. “The power to stop this conflict is on your hands. The same ones I shook in Moscow at our last meeting in 2017.”

The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says more than 4,000 civilians have been killed and almost 5,000 wounded in Ukraine.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Cross-agency working group reviewing gaps in federal cybersecurity capabilities

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

Navy looks to turn cybersecurity into a game, literally

SSA wants to add 4,000 employees to ease burdensome workloads

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up