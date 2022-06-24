RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Slovak champion Slovan signs Belgian defender Siemen Voet

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 7:24 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovak champion Slovan Bratislava signed Belgian central defender Siemen Voet on a three-year contract on Friday.

The 22-year-old Voet, a product of Club Brugge’s academy, is the second signing in two days for Slovan as it prepares to play Georgia’s Dinamo Batumi in the first qualifying round of the Champions League next month.

Voet played for KV Mechelen in the Belgian league before moving to Zwolle in the Dutch top tier last season where he had 17 games.

On Thursday Slovan announced it had signed Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka on a two-year contract. The 35-year-old Kucka, who played for Watford in the English Premier League last season, has 93 international appearances and 10 goals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

