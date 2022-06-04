RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Simpson, Gonzalez keep Ga Tech alive, top Alabama St 13-4

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 3:39 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leadoff hitter Chandler Simpson went 4-for-5 and scored four runs, Tres Gonzalez drove in four runs and Georgia Tech stayed alive in the Knoxville Regional with a 13-4 win over Alabama State on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets trailed 2-1 in the third when Gonzalez hit a three-run homer to right with two outs. Georgia Tech added four more runs in the fourth, starting with Colin Hall’s leadoff homer to lead 8-2.

Georgia Tech (35-23) faces the loser of the Tennessee-Campbell game in another elimination game on Sunday.

Andrew Jenkins ripped a two-run double in the fifth for the Yellow Jackets and Gonzalez had an RBI single and Tim Borden III a two-run single in the seventh.

Chance Huff settled down after the first inning and went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits with eighth strikeouts.

Chris Lewis drove in two runs for Alabama State (34-25), which used six pitchers, allowing 16 hits with six walks but they struck out 13.

