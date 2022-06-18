RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Home » Sports » Silva, Savarino score as…

Silva, Savarino score as Real Salt Lake tops Earthquakes 2-0

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 11:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath stopped the two shots he faced while Marcelo Silva and Jefferson Savarino scored, leading Real Salt Lake to a 2-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Silva’s goal put RSL (8-4-4) ahead 1-0 in the 22nd minute and Savarino added the other goal in the 81st minute.

RSL outshot the Earthquakes (3-7-6) 11-7, with five shots on goal to two for the Earthquakes.

Both teams next play Saturday. RSL hosts the Columbus Crew and the Earthquakes host the LA Galaxy.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up