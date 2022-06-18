RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Home » Sports » Shinyashiki gets equalizer as…

Shinyashiki gets equalizer as Charlotte, Crew play to draw

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored the tying goal for Charlotte FC in a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Shinyashiki’s game-tying goal came in the 49th minute for Charlotte (6-8-2).

Erik Hurtado scored late in the first half for the Crew (4-5-5).

Eloy Room saved one shot for the Crew and Kristijan Kahlina made two saves for Charlotte.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Crew visiting Real Salt Lake and Charlotte playing at CF Montreal.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up