Ruidiaz scores 2 goals, Seattle beats Vancouver 4-0

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 12:45 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored a goal in each half and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Sounders (6-6-1) also got goals from Alex Roldan and Nicolas Lodeiro.

The Whitecaps (5-8-2) did not have a shot on goal.

Both teams play Saturday. The Sounders host Los Angeles FC and the Whitecaps visit Dallas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

