Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 6:03 AM

Friday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $757,900

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Magda Linette, Poland, def. Serena Williams, United States, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, walkover.

