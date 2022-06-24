Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Friday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: $757,900 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Magda Linette, Poland, def. Serena Williams, United States, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, walkover.

