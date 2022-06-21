Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Tuesday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: $757,900
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, 2-6, 6-1, 12-10.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.