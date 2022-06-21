Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 7:30 AM

Tuesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $757,900

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, 2-6, 6-1, 12-10.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

