Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Monday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €697,405
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Reilly Opelka (5), United States, 6-3, 6-1.
Alex de Minaur (6), Australia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-3.
