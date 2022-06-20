RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Zelenskyy shares Father's Day post | Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize | Russia could exploit division in 2022 midterms | Wimbledon player dodges Russia ban | War causing pain at the pump
Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 7:11 AM

Monday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €697,405

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Reilly Opelka (5), United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Alex de Minaur (6), Australia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-3.

