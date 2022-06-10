RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Rosberg barred from F1 paddock over vaccine status

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 10:11 AM

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Former world champion Nico Rosberg has not been allowed to enter the Formula One paddock this season because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rosberg has been working as a commentator and pundit on TV after he won the F1 title in 2016 with Mercedes and retired from racing shortly thereafter.

Rules for this season issued by F1’s governing body, the FIA, require anyone entering the paddock, where the teams are based, to be fully vaccinated or hold a medical exemption. The rules apply to team members, journalists and other staff.

“Nico Rosberg recovered from a coronavirus infection and currently holds a recovery certificate. He has his antibody levels tested regularly and, on the recommendation of his doctor, does not currently need any vaccinations,” Rosberg spokesperson Lena Siep said in e-mailed comments Friday.

“In addition, he continues to comply with all necessary hygiene and precautionary measures. He respects F1’s rules and continues to fulfill his duties as a commentator for (British broadcaster Sky).”

Rosberg has worked remotely on the coverage of F1 races this season, including reporting from the harbor in Monaco during the Grand Prix there last month.

