Room’s four saves help Columbus earn 0-0 draw with RSL

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 12:14 AM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Eloy Room finished with four saves to help the Columbus Crew earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Zac MacMath had two saves for Real Salt Lake (8-4-5).

Real Salt Lake took 11 shots, five more than Columbus (4-5-6). RSL had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

