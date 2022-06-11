RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Riske, Haddad Maia into grass-court Nottingham Open final

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 11:34 AM

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Alison Riske and Beatriz Haddad Maia will face each other for the Nottingham Open title after winning their semifinal matches on Saturday.

Riske, the sixth-seeded American, beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a rain-delayed match and will look to capture the fourth title of her career in Sunday’s final of the grass-court tournament.

Haddad Maia, the seventh-seeded Brazilian, advanced when Tereza Martincova was forced to retire in the second set. Haddad Maia was leading 6-3, 4-1 and will be playing in her second WTA final — five years after finishing runner-up at the 2017 Korea Open.

The men’s semifinals take place later Saturday, with top-seeded Dan Evans of Britian playing Jack Sock of the United States and Jordan Thompson meeting Alexei Popyrin in an all-Australian match.

