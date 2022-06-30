FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Reynoso scores to lead Minnesota United over LA Galaxy 3-2

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 1:06 AM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored two goals in Minnesota United’s 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Reynoso scored in the 43rd minute to put United (6-8-3) up 3-0. He also scored in the ninth minute and Franco Fragapane made it 2-0 in the 36th.

Dejan Joveljic and Marky Delgado racked up one goal each for the Galaxy (7-6-3).

Dayne St. Clair saved five shots for United. Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy.

United plays at home on Sunday against Real Salt Lake, while the Galaxy will host CF Montreal on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

