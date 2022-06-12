RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills | Ukrainians use 3D tech to save artifacts | Wife of detained Kremlin critic speaks out
RBC Canadian Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 6:35 PM

Sunday

At St. George’s G&CC

Toronto

Purse: $8.7 million

Yardage: 7,014; Par: 70

Final Round

Rory McIlroy (500), $1,566,000 66-68-65-62—261
Tony Finau (300), $948,300 66-71-62-64—263
Justin Thomas (190), $600,300 69-69-63-64—265
Sam Burns (123), $391,500 67-69-65-65—266
Justin Rose (123), $391,500 69-70-67-60—266
Corey Conners (100), $315,375 71-69-66-62—268
Wyndham Clark (85), $273,325 63-70-68-69—270
Chris Kirk (85), $273,325 69-69-66-66—270
Keith Mitchell (85), $273,325 67-67-70-66—270
Matt Fitzpatrick (70), $219,675 64-70-70-67—271
Danny Lee (70), $219,675 68-69-69-65—271
Shane Lowry (70), $219,675 67-69-69-66—271
Austin Cook (55), $160,515 71-64-68-69—272
Kelly Kraft (55), $160,515 69-69-70-64—272
Aaron Rai (55), $160,515 69-70-67-66—272
Brendon Todd (55), $160,515 69-69-68-66—272
Harold Varner III (55), $160,515 65-72-68-67—272
Doug Ghim (47), $123,975 65-71-68-69—273
Patrick Rodgers (47), $123,975 67-69-72-65—273
Scottie Scheffler (47), $123,975 69-67-71-66—273
Adam Long (40), $94,830 70-67-67-70—274
Scott Piercy (40), $94,830 70-70-66-68—274
Alex Smalley (40), $94,830 67-67-67-73—274
Adam Svensson (40), $94,830 72-68-67-67—274
John Huh (34), $71,485 69-69-72-65—275
Jim Knous (34), $71,485 67-67-69-72—275
Sebastian Munoz (34), $71,485 69-70-65-71—275
Jonas Blixt (27), $57,047 67-74-70-65—276
Emiliano Grillo (27), $57,047 70-70-67-69—276
Mackenzie Hughes (27), $57,047 66-75-68-67—276
Hank Lebioda (27), $57,047 69-70-71-66—276
Chase Seiffert (27), $57,047 69-70-67-70—276
Nick Taylor (27), $57,047 70-68-67-71—276
Danny Willett (27), $57,047 71-68-72-65—276
Ryan Armour (17), $39,730 72-66-68-71—277
Adam Hadwin (17), $39,730 69-70-69-69—277
Nick Hardy (17), $39,730 68-73-65-71—277
Charley Hoffman (17), $39,730 68-68-71-70—277
Justin Lower (17), $39,730 70-68-70-69—277
Ryan Moore (17), $39,730 69-69-69-70—277
Seung-Yul Noh (17), $39,730 69-70-68-70—277
Matt Wallace (17), $39,730 70-66-70-71—277
Vince Whaley (17), $39,730 72-69-67-69—277
Mark Hubbard (12), $30,015 67-73-72-66—278
Austin Smotherman (12), $30,015 72-68-70-68—278
Paul Barjon (10), $26,535 72-67-70-70—279
Carlos Ortiz (10), $26,535 67-73-69-70—279
Aaron Cockerill (9), $22,568 70-68-73-69—280
Lee Hodges (9), $22,568 66-70-77-67—280
Cameron Smith (9), $22,568 76-65-68-71—280
Brandt Snedeker (9), $22,568 68-70-72-70—280
Vaughn Taylor (9), $22,568 68-70-75-67—280
Brett Drewitt (6), $20,387 71-70-69-71—281
Ben Martin (6), $20,387 71-66-73-71—281
Robert Streb (6), $20,387 69-70-71-71—281
Sahith Theegala (6), $20,387 71-70-67-73—281
Bo Van Pelt (6), $20,387 71-69-65-76—281
Jhonattan Vegas (6), $20,387 71-70-72-68—281
J.J. Henry (5), $19,662 69-71-71-71—282
Cameron Percy (5), $19,662 71-68-71-72—282
Dylan Frittelli (5), $19,314 74-67-70-72—283
Kramer Hickok (5), $19,314 68-73-71-71—283
Ben Crane (4), $19,053 72-67-74-71—284
Brandon Hagy (4), $18,531 73-68-74-70—285
Andrew Novak (4), $18,531 72-68-73-72—285
Sean O’Hair (4), $18,531 70-71-70-74—285
David Skinns (4), $18,531 71-69-73-72—285
Rafa Cabrera Bello (0), $18,531 71-70-72-72—285
Trey Mullinax (3), $18,009 70-71-74-71—286
Dawie Van der Walt (3), $18,009 73-68-78-69—288

Related Categories:

