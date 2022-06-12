RBC Canadian Open Scores

Sunday
At St. George’s G&CC
Toronto
Purse: $8.7 million
Yardage: 7,014; Par: 70
Final Round
|Rory McIlroy (500), $1,566,000
|66-68-65-62—261
|Tony Finau (300), $948,300
|66-71-62-64—263
|Justin Thomas (190), $600,300
|69-69-63-64—265
|Sam Burns (123), $391,500
|67-69-65-65—266
|Justin Rose (123), $391,500
|69-70-67-60—266
|Corey Conners (100), $315,375
|71-69-66-62—268
|Wyndham Clark (85), $273,325
|63-70-68-69—270
|Chris Kirk (85), $273,325
|69-69-66-66—270
|Keith Mitchell (85), $273,325
|67-67-70-66—270
|Matt Fitzpatrick (70), $219,675
|64-70-70-67—271
|Danny Lee (70), $219,675
|68-69-69-65—271
|Shane Lowry (70), $219,675
|67-69-69-66—271
|Austin Cook (55), $160,515
|71-64-68-69—272
|Kelly Kraft (55), $160,515
|69-69-70-64—272
|Aaron Rai (55), $160,515
|69-70-67-66—272
|Brendon Todd (55), $160,515
|69-69-68-66—272
|Harold Varner III (55), $160,515
|65-72-68-67—272
|Doug Ghim (47), $123,975
|65-71-68-69—273
|Patrick Rodgers (47), $123,975
|67-69-72-65—273
|Scottie Scheffler (47), $123,975
|69-67-71-66—273
|Adam Long (40), $94,830
|70-67-67-70—274
|Scott Piercy (40), $94,830
|70-70-66-68—274
|Alex Smalley (40), $94,830
|67-67-67-73—274
|Adam Svensson (40), $94,830
|72-68-67-67—274
|John Huh (34), $71,485
|69-69-72-65—275
|Jim Knous (34), $71,485
|67-67-69-72—275
|Sebastian Munoz (34), $71,485
|69-70-65-71—275
|Jonas Blixt (27), $57,047
|67-74-70-65—276
|Emiliano Grillo (27), $57,047
|70-70-67-69—276
|Mackenzie Hughes (27), $57,047
|66-75-68-67—276
|Hank Lebioda (27), $57,047
|69-70-71-66—276
|Chase Seiffert (27), $57,047
|69-70-67-70—276
|Nick Taylor (27), $57,047
|70-68-67-71—276
|Danny Willett (27), $57,047
|71-68-72-65—276
|Ryan Armour (17), $39,730
|72-66-68-71—277
|Adam Hadwin (17), $39,730
|69-70-69-69—277
|Nick Hardy (17), $39,730
|68-73-65-71—277
|Charley Hoffman (17), $39,730
|68-68-71-70—277
|Justin Lower (17), $39,730
|70-68-70-69—277
|Ryan Moore (17), $39,730
|69-69-69-70—277
|Seung-Yul Noh (17), $39,730
|69-70-68-70—277
|Matt Wallace (17), $39,730
|70-66-70-71—277
|Vince Whaley (17), $39,730
|72-69-67-69—277
|Mark Hubbard (12), $30,015
|67-73-72-66—278
|Austin Smotherman (12), $30,015
|72-68-70-68—278
|Paul Barjon (10), $26,535
|72-67-70-70—279
|Carlos Ortiz (10), $26,535
|67-73-69-70—279
|Aaron Cockerill (9), $22,568
|70-68-73-69—280
|Lee Hodges (9), $22,568
|66-70-77-67—280
|Cameron Smith (9), $22,568
|76-65-68-71—280
|Brandt Snedeker (9), $22,568
|68-70-72-70—280
|Vaughn Taylor (9), $22,568
|68-70-75-67—280
|Brett Drewitt (6), $20,387
|71-70-69-71—281
|Ben Martin (6), $20,387
|71-66-73-71—281
|Robert Streb (6), $20,387
|69-70-71-71—281
|Sahith Theegala (6), $20,387
|71-70-67-73—281
|Bo Van Pelt (6), $20,387
|71-69-65-76—281
|Jhonattan Vegas (6), $20,387
|71-70-72-68—281
|J.J. Henry (5), $19,662
|69-71-71-71—282
|Cameron Percy (5), $19,662
|71-68-71-72—282
|Dylan Frittelli (5), $19,314
|74-67-70-72—283
|Kramer Hickok (5), $19,314
|68-73-71-71—283
|Ben Crane (4), $19,053
|72-67-74-71—284
|Brandon Hagy (4), $18,531
|73-68-74-70—285
|Andrew Novak (4), $18,531
|72-68-73-72—285
|Sean O’Hair (4), $18,531
|70-71-70-74—285
|David Skinns (4), $18,531
|71-69-73-72—285
|Rafa Cabrera Bello (0), $18,531
|71-70-72-72—285
|Trey Mullinax (3), $18,009
|70-71-74-71—286
|Dawie Van der Walt (3), $18,009
|73-68-78-69—288
