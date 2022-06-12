RBC Canadian Open Scores

Sunday At St. George’s G&CC Toronto Purse: $8.7 million Yardage: 7,014; Par: 70 Final Round Rory McIlroy (500), $1,566,000 66-68-65-62—261…

Rory McIlroy (500), $1,566,000 66-68-65-62—261 Tony Finau (300), $948,300 66-71-62-64—263 Justin Thomas (190), $600,300 69-69-63-64—265 Sam Burns (123), $391,500 67-69-65-65—266 Justin Rose (123), $391,500 69-70-67-60—266 Corey Conners (100), $315,375 71-69-66-62—268 Wyndham Clark (85), $273,325 63-70-68-69—270 Chris Kirk (85), $273,325 69-69-66-66—270 Keith Mitchell (85), $273,325 67-67-70-66—270 Matt Fitzpatrick (70), $219,675 64-70-70-67—271 Danny Lee (70), $219,675 68-69-69-65—271 Shane Lowry (70), $219,675 67-69-69-66—271 Austin Cook (55), $160,515 71-64-68-69—272 Kelly Kraft (55), $160,515 69-69-70-64—272 Aaron Rai (55), $160,515 69-70-67-66—272 Brendon Todd (55), $160,515 69-69-68-66—272 Harold Varner III (55), $160,515 65-72-68-67—272 Doug Ghim (47), $123,975 65-71-68-69—273 Patrick Rodgers (47), $123,975 67-69-72-65—273 Scottie Scheffler (47), $123,975 69-67-71-66—273 Adam Long (40), $94,830 70-67-67-70—274 Scott Piercy (40), $94,830 70-70-66-68—274 Alex Smalley (40), $94,830 67-67-67-73—274 Adam Svensson (40), $94,830 72-68-67-67—274 John Huh (34), $71,485 69-69-72-65—275 Jim Knous (34), $71,485 67-67-69-72—275 Sebastian Munoz (34), $71,485 69-70-65-71—275 Jonas Blixt (27), $57,047 67-74-70-65—276 Emiliano Grillo (27), $57,047 70-70-67-69—276 Mackenzie Hughes (27), $57,047 66-75-68-67—276 Hank Lebioda (27), $57,047 69-70-71-66—276 Chase Seiffert (27), $57,047 69-70-67-70—276 Nick Taylor (27), $57,047 70-68-67-71—276 Danny Willett (27), $57,047 71-68-72-65—276 Ryan Armour (17), $39,730 72-66-68-71—277 Adam Hadwin (17), $39,730 69-70-69-69—277 Nick Hardy (17), $39,730 68-73-65-71—277 Charley Hoffman (17), $39,730 68-68-71-70—277 Justin Lower (17), $39,730 70-68-70-69—277 Ryan Moore (17), $39,730 69-69-69-70—277 Seung-Yul Noh (17), $39,730 69-70-68-70—277 Matt Wallace (17), $39,730 70-66-70-71—277 Vince Whaley (17), $39,730 72-69-67-69—277 Mark Hubbard (12), $30,015 67-73-72-66—278 Austin Smotherman (12), $30,015 72-68-70-68—278 Paul Barjon (10), $26,535 72-67-70-70—279 Carlos Ortiz (10), $26,535 67-73-69-70—279 Aaron Cockerill (9), $22,568 70-68-73-69—280 Lee Hodges (9), $22,568 66-70-77-67—280 Cameron Smith (9), $22,568 76-65-68-71—280 Brandt Snedeker (9), $22,568 68-70-72-70—280 Vaughn Taylor (9), $22,568 68-70-75-67—280 Brett Drewitt (6), $20,387 71-70-69-71—281 Ben Martin (6), $20,387 71-66-73-71—281 Robert Streb (6), $20,387 69-70-71-71—281 Sahith Theegala (6), $20,387 71-70-67-73—281 Bo Van Pelt (6), $20,387 71-69-65-76—281 Jhonattan Vegas (6), $20,387 71-70-72-68—281 J.J. Henry (5), $19,662 69-71-71-71—282 Cameron Percy (5), $19,662 71-68-71-72—282 Dylan Frittelli (5), $19,314 74-67-70-72—283 Kramer Hickok (5), $19,314 68-73-71-71—283 Ben Crane (4), $19,053 72-67-74-71—284 Brandon Hagy (4), $18,531 73-68-74-70—285 Andrew Novak (4), $18,531 72-68-73-72—285 Sean O’Hair (4), $18,531 70-71-70-74—285 David Skinns (4), $18,531 71-69-73-72—285 Rafa Cabrera Bello (0), $18,531 71-70-72-72—285 Trey Mullinax (3), $18,009 70-71-74-71—286 Dawie Van der Walt (3), $18,009 73-68-78-69—288

