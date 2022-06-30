FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
PSG signs midfielder Vitinha from Porto on 5-year deal

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 5:49 PM

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain made its first signing of the offseason by bringing in midfielder Vitinha from Portuguese side Porto on Thursday.

PSG said the 22-year-old Portugal international has signed a five-year contract until 2027. No financial details were given in the club’s statement but Vitinha reportedly cost PSG 40 million euros ($42 million).

He is seen as an eventual replacement for PSG’s 29-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti.

Vitinha joined two-time European champion Porto at age 11 and made his professional debut in 2020.

He was loaned to English Premier League side Wolverhampton during the 2020-21 season, making 19 league appearances and 22 overall for Wolves.

Vitinha has played three times for Portugal.

