Preece holds on for repeat Truck Series win at Nashville

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Preece won for the second straight year at Nashville Superspeedway and gave David Gilliland Racing its second consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory Friday night.

Preece shot ahead on the final restart with nine laps left and held off fellow Ford driver Zane Smith. Preece has made only eight Truck starts, winning both of the series’ events on the 1.33-mile oval. He also has won twice on the Xfinity Series.

“I don’t ever like it to be that close, but my hat’s off to DGR and this Hunt Brothers Ford F-150,” Preece said. “I’m really happy. Scott Hunt and the Hunt Brothers crew and all of them are here tonight for this one. We’ve got a second (trophy) guitar. I may have to start a band.”

The 31-year-old Preece, from Berlin, Connecticut, is a reserve driver for Stewart-Haas Racing. He’s racing a limited scheduled in NASCAR’s top three series.

Cup driver Todd Gilliland won for his father’s team last week in Iowa on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway.

Preece earned a $50,000 bonus as part of the Triple Truck Challenge. Nashville marked the second of three races with the Camping World-backed incentive. The program continues at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9.

Carson Hocevar was third, followed by Ty Majeski, Stewart Friesen, Christian Eckes, Tyler Ankrum, Max Gutierrez, John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Crafton. Gutierrez, from Mexico, made his his second career start.

