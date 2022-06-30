FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » Sports » Pole vaulter Duplantis improves…

Pole vaulter Duplantis improves his own outdoor world record

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis improved his own outdoor world record by clearing 6.16 meters (20 feet, 2 1/2 inches) at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Thursday.

Duplantis cleared the bar with plenty to spare on his second attempt to better his previous mark of 6.15, set in Rome in 2020 — when he broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor record.

Duplantis also holds the indoor world record of 6.20 (20 feet, 4 inches), set at the world indoor championships in Serbia this year.

The American-born Duplantis competes for Sweden and is also the reigning Olympic champion.

He celebrated by pumping his arms in front of the home crowd at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium, which hosted the 1912 Summer Games.

“It’s extra special that it’s here in Stockholm,” Duplantis said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NSA’s Kevin Bingham on innovating in a legacy environment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up