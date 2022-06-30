FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Pereira scores, Stuver gets shutout as Austin tops Charlotte

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 9:57 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Pereira scored in the 62nd minute to help Austin beat Charlotte 1-0 on Thursday night.

Brad Stuver saved three shots for Austin (9-4-4). Kristijan Kahlina saved one shot for Charlotte (6-10-2).

Austin visits the Colorado Rapids on Monday. Charlotte will visit the Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

