Sports

Ole Miss 5, Auburn 1

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 9:50 PM

Ole Miss Auburn
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 31 1 4 1
Bench 3b 5 0 0 0 Rmbusch 3b 4 0 0 0
Gnzalez ss 4 0 1 0 Foster 2b 2 0 0 0
Elko 1b 4 1 1 0 Frquhar 2b 2 1 1 0
Graham lf 5 2 3 1 DChiara 1b 4 0 1 0
Aldrman dh 4 1 2 2 Peirce rf 4 0 1 1
Dnhurst c 2 0 0 0 Carlson dh 3 0 0 0
Harris rf 4 1 2 0 Moore ss 3 0 1 0
Chtgner 2b 4 0 1 0 Howell cf 3 0 0 0
McCants cf 4 0 1 1 LaRue c 3 0 0 0
Bello lf 3 0 0 0

E_Gonzalez, Rambusch. 2B_Graham (10), Farquhar (4). HR_Graham (11). RBI_Graham (47), Alderman 2 (44), Mccants (29), Peirce (28).

Ole Miss 201 002 000 5-11-1 5
Auburn 000 000 100 1-4-1 1
IP H R ER BB SO
Ole Miss
DeLucia 7 2/3 4 1 1 0 10
Mallitz 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
Auburn
Gnzalez L 5 7 4 4 1 7
Skipper 4 4 1 1 1 6

Sports

