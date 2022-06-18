Ole Miss 5, Auburn 1

|Ole Miss
|
|
|
|
|
|Auburn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Bench 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rmbusch 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Foster 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Elko 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frquhar 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Graham lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|DChiara 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aldrman dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Peirce rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dnhurst c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harris rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Moore ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chtgner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Howell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCants cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|LaRue c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bello lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
E_Gonzalez, Rambusch. 2B_Graham (10), Farquhar (4). HR_Graham (11). RBI_Graham (47), Alderman 2 (44), Mccants (29), Peirce (28).
|Ole Miss
|201
|002
|000
|5-11-1
|—
|5
|Auburn
|000
|000
|100
|1-4-1
|—
|1
|Ole Miss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeLucia
|7
|2/3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Mallitz
|1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Auburn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gnzalez L
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Skipper
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.