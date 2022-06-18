Ole Miss 5, Auburn 1

Ole Miss Auburn ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 31 1 4…

Ole Miss Auburn ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 31 1 4 1 Bench 3b 5 0 0 0 Rmbusch 3b 4 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 4 0 1 0 Foster 2b 2 0 0 0 Elko 1b 4 1 1 0 Frquhar 2b 2 1 1 0 Graham lf 5 2 3 1 DChiara 1b 4 0 1 0 Aldrman dh 4 1 2 2 Peirce rf 4 0 1 1 Dnhurst c 2 0 0 0 Carlson dh 3 0 0 0 Harris rf 4 1 2 0 Moore ss 3 0 1 0 Chtgner 2b 4 0 1 0 Howell cf 3 0 0 0 McCants cf 4 0 1 1 LaRue c 3 0 0 0 Bello lf 3 0 0 0

E_Gonzalez, Rambusch. 2B_Graham (10), Farquhar (4). HR_Graham (11). RBI_Graham (47), Alderman 2 (44), Mccants (29), Peirce (28).

Ole Miss 201 002 000 5-11-1 — 5 Auburn 000 000 100 1-4-1 — 1

IP H R ER BB SO

Ole Miss DeLucia 7 2/3 4 1 1 0 10 Mallitz 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3

Auburn Gnzalez L 5 7 4 4 1 7 Skipper 4 4 1 1 1 6

