Home » Sports » Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 6:20 PM

Ole Miss Arkansas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 32 0 4 0
Bench 3b 4 1 2 0 Webb cf 4 0 0 0
Gnzalez ss 4 0 0 0 Stovall 1b 4 0 0 0
Elko 1b 4 1 1 0 Wallace 3b 4 0 1 0
Graham lf 4 0 2 1 Turner c 4 0 1 0
Aldrman dh 3 0 0 0 Lnzilli rf 4 0 1 0
Harris rf 3 0 1 1 Moore 2b 3 0 1 0
Chtgner 2b 3 0 0 0 Battles ss 3 0 0 0
Dnhurst c 3 0 1 0 Slavens dh 3 0 0 0
McCants cf 3 0 0 0 Gregory lf 2 0 0 0
Diggs ph-lf 1 0 0 0

E_Gonzalez. 2B_Graham (11). RBI_Graham (50), Harris (20).

Ole Miss 000 100 100 2-7-1 2
Arkansas 000 000 000 0-4-0 0
IP H R ER BB SO
Ole Miss
DeLucia 9 4 0 0 0 7
Arkansas
Noland L 8 7 2 2 0 7
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

