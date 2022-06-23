Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Ole Miss Arkansas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 32 0 4…

Ole Miss Arkansas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 32 0 4 0 Bench 3b 4 1 2 0 Webb cf 4 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 4 0 0 0 Stovall 1b 4 0 0 0 Elko 1b 4 1 1 0 Wallace 3b 4 0 1 0 Graham lf 4 0 2 1 Turner c 4 0 1 0 Aldrman dh 3 0 0 0 Lnzilli rf 4 0 1 0 Harris rf 3 0 1 1 Moore 2b 3 0 1 0 Chtgner 2b 3 0 0 0 Battles ss 3 0 0 0 Dnhurst c 3 0 1 0 Slavens dh 3 0 0 0 McCants cf 3 0 0 0 Gregory lf 2 0 0 0 Diggs ph-lf 1 0 0 0

E_Gonzalez. 2B_Graham (11). RBI_Graham (50), Harris (20).

Ole Miss 000 100 100 2-7-1 — 2 Arkansas 000 000 000 0-4-0 — 0

IP H R ER BB SO

Ole Miss DeLucia 9 4 0 0 0 7

Arkansas Noland L 8 7 2 2 0 7 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1

