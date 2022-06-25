Ole Miss 10, Oklahoma 3

|Ole Miss
|
|
|
|
|
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|10
|16
|9
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|2
|
|Bench cf/3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Spkrman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Graham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Elko 1b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|
|Rbrtson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Graham lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Trdaway cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Aldrman dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Crooks c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chtgner 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Clark 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dnhurst c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ncklaus 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wood 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Orduno dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|McCants cf-3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Pettis lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harris rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E_Wood, Graham. 2B_Alderman (15), Chatagnier (12), Orduno (4). HR_Bench (4), Elko (24), Mccants (8), Harris (3). RBI_Bench 2 (42), Elko (75), Graham (51), Chatagnier (45), Dunhurst (30), Mccants 2 (31), Harris (21), Robertson (52), Tredaway (66).
|Ole Miss
|211
|000
|042
|10-16-1
|—
|10
|Oklahoma
|000
|002
|010
|3-5-1
|—
|3
|Ole Miss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dgherty W
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Nichols
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Mallitz
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bennett L
|6
|1/3
|7
|4
|3
|0
|10
|Mrtinez
|1
|1/3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Cmpbell
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atwood
|0
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Abram
|0
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.