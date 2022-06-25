SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Home » Sports » Ole Miss 10, Oklahoma 3

Ole Miss 10, Oklahoma 3

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 10:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Ole Miss Oklahoma
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 10 16 9 Totals 32 3 5 2
Bench cf/3b 5 1 2 2 Spkrman rf 3 0 0 0
Gnzalez ss 4 0 0 0 Graham ss 4 0 0 0
Elko 1b 5 3 4 1 Rbrtson 1b 4 0 1 1
Graham lf 5 1 1 1 Trdaway cf 3 0 0 1
Aldrman dh 5 1 2 0 Crooks c 4 0 0 0
Chtgner 2b 5 0 3 1 Clark 3b 3 0 0 0
Dnhurst c 4 1 1 1 Ncklaus 2b 4 1 1 0
Wood 3b 3 0 0 0 Orduno dh 4 1 2 0
McCants cf-3b 2 1 1 2 Pettis lf 3 1 1 0
Harris rf 4 2 2 1

E_Wood, Graham. 2B_Alderman (15), Chatagnier (12), Orduno (4). HR_Bench (4), Elko (24), Mccants (8), Harris (3). RBI_Bench 2 (42), Elko (75), Graham (51), Chatagnier (45), Dunhurst (30), Mccants 2 (31), Harris (21), Robertson (52), Tredaway (66).

Ole Miss 211 000 042 10-16-1 10
Oklahoma 000 002 010 3-5-1 3
IP H R ER BB SO
Ole Miss
Dgherty W 5 3 2 2 1 6
Nichols 2 0 0 0 1 5
Mallitz 2 2 1 1 2 4
Oklahoma
Bennett L 6 1/3 7 4 3 0 10
Mrtinez 1 1/3 6 4 4 1 0
Cmpbell 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Atwood 0 1/3 1 1 1 0 1
Abram 0 2/3 2 1 1 0 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up