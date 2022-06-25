Ole Miss 10, Oklahoma 3

Ole Miss Oklahoma ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 10 16 9 Totals 32 3 5…

Ole Miss Oklahoma ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 10 16 9 Totals 32 3 5 2 Bench cf/3b 5 1 2 2 Spkrman rf 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 4 0 0 0 Graham ss 4 0 0 0 Elko 1b 5 3 4 1 Rbrtson 1b 4 0 1 1 Graham lf 5 1 1 1 Trdaway cf 3 0 0 1 Aldrman dh 5 1 2 0 Crooks c 4 0 0 0 Chtgner 2b 5 0 3 1 Clark 3b 3 0 0 0 Dnhurst c 4 1 1 1 Ncklaus 2b 4 1 1 0 Wood 3b 3 0 0 0 Orduno dh 4 1 2 0 McCants cf-3b 2 1 1 2 Pettis lf 3 1 1 0 Harris rf 4 2 2 1

E_Wood, Graham. 2B_Alderman (15), Chatagnier (12), Orduno (4). HR_Bench (4), Elko (24), Mccants (8), Harris (3). RBI_Bench 2 (42), Elko (75), Graham (51), Chatagnier (45), Dunhurst (30), Mccants 2 (31), Harris (21), Robertson (52), Tredaway (66).

Ole Miss 211 000 042 10-16-1 — 10 Oklahoma 000 002 010 3-5-1 — 3

IP H R ER BB SO

Ole Miss Dgherty W 5 3 2 2 1 6 Nichols 2 0 0 0 1 5 Mallitz 2 2 1 1 2 4

Oklahoma Bennett L 6 1/3 7 4 3 0 10 Mrtinez 1 1/3 6 4 4 1 0 Cmpbell 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Atwood 0 1/3 1 1 1 0 1 Abram 0 2/3 2 1 1 0 1

