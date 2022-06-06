RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | Trump Ukraine scandal shadows war | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Sports » Oklahoma State stays alive…

Oklahoma State stays alive with 10-inning win over Arkansas

The Associated Press

June 6, 2022, 1:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Aidan Meola had a go-ahead two-run single in the 10th inning, Nolan McLean followed with a two-out two-run homer and No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State rallied to beat Arkansas 14-10 on Sunday to stay alive in the Stillwater Regional.

Oklahoma State (42-21) and Arkansas (40-19) will square off for the third time on Monday with a berth in the Super Regionals on the line. The Razorbacks beat the Cowboys 20-12 in the first matchup.

Oklahoma State led 6-3 after five innings, but the Razorbacks battled back to take an 8-7 lead in the eighth when Michael Turner’s two-run homer capped a three-run inning.

The Wildcats came right back, scoring three runs in the ninth on David Mendham’s two-run double and a RBI double by Marcus Brown for a 10-8 lead. A throwing error at shortstop by Brown led to Brady Slavens driving in two unearned runs with a two-out single that sent the game to extra innings.

Riggio had three hits for the Cowboys, including an RBI single and a two-run homer. Mendham also had three RBIs. McLean (2-1) allowed the two unearned runs in two innings of work to get the win.

Brady Tygart (3-4) took the loss for Arkansas. He surrendered four runs on four hits, striking out the only two batters he retired. Cayden Wallace had three hits, including a solo homer, driving in three.

__

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up