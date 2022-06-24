SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » Sports » NYRA announces purse increases…

NYRA announces purse increases for Saratoga summer meet

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 5:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Racing Association has increased purses by $1.6 million for the upcoming summer meet at Saratoga Race Course.

The NYRA announced the increases Friday for the meet that runs from July 14-Sept. 5. Thoroughbred horses are currently racing at Belmont Park.

“These purse increases should only add to the already competitive racing on offer at the nation’s greatest race meet,” Frank Gabriel, Jr., NYRA’s Senior Vice President of Racing Operations said in a statement.

The purse increases will range from $3,000 to $20,000 depending on the conditions of the race.

The highlights of the meet are the $1.25 million Runhappy Travers on Aug. 27 and the $1 million Whitney on Aug. 6. The meet will feature 77 stakes worth $22.6 million in total purses.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up