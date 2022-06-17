WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Notre Dame 7, Texas 3

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 11:49 PM

Notre Dame Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 11 6 Totals 32 3 6 2
Cole lf 4 1 0 0 Hdo III cf 3 0 1 1
Miller 2b 3 1 2 1 Kennedy lf 3 0 0 1
Putz 1b 5 1 1 2 Mlendez 1b 4 0 1 0
Zyska dh 5 0 0 0 Stehly 2b 4 1 1 0
LaManna c 4 1 2 0 Todd dh 4 0 0 0
Brnngan 3b 4 2 2 0 Mssnger 3b 4 0 1 0
Prjzner ss 4 1 2 1 Ardoin c 4 0 0 0
Coetzee rf 4 0 1 0 Cmpbell rf 3 2 1 0
Myers cf 3 0 1 2 Faltine ss 3 0 1 0

HR_Miller (5), Putz (8). RBI_Miller (24), Putz 2 (48), Prajzner (35), Myers 2 (22), Hodo iii (46), Kennedy (29).

Notre Dame 101 130 001 7-11-0 7
Texas 001 011 000 3-6-0 3
IP H R ER BB SO
Notre Dame
M Brtrn 5 1/3 6 3 3 1 4
Rao 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2
Findlay S 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Hansen L 4 1/3 9 6 6 0 5
Stevens 4 2/3 2 1 1 1 2

