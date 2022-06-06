RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine faces sexual violence, trafficking crisis | EU blames Russia for food crisis
Home » Sports » North Carolina tops VCU…

North Carolina tops VCU 7-3 to win Chapel Hill Regional

The Associated Press

June 6, 2022, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mikey Madej capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer and No. 11 overall seed North Carolina cruised to a 7-3 victory over VCU on Monday to win the Chapel Hill Regional and earn a berth in the super regionals.

The Tar Heels (42-20) had to work their way through the loser’s bracket — falling 4-3 to VCU (42-20) after a 15-4 win over Hofstra in the opener. North Carolina eliminated Georgia 6-5 before routing the Rams 19-8 to force Monday’s showdown.

Mac Horvath started the first-inning rally for the Tar Heels with a one-out single. Vance Honeycutt put runners on the corners with a two-out single. Alberto Osuna singled to drive in Danny Serretti — who reached base on a fielder’s choice — sending Honeycutt to third and setting the stage for Madej’s big blast.

Osuna had a RBI single in the third and Serretti hit a two-run shot in the fourth to cap the scoring for the Tar Heels.

Gage Gillian (3-3) got the win for UNC with 4 1/3 shutout innings in relief. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out four.

Jacob Selden had a RBI single in a two-run fourth for the Rams. VCU’s other runs scored on ground outs.

Tyler Davis (5-3) lasted just one inning in a start for VCU, yielding four runs on five hits.

__

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up