RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | Trump Ukraine scandal shadows war | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Sports » No. 1 Vols rally…

No. 1 Vols rally in 9th to beat Ga Tech 9-6, win regional

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 11:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Christian Moore singled in two runs in the middle of a six-run ninth inning to help No. 1 overall seed Tennessee rally for a 9-6 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday to win the Knoxville Regional.

The Volunteers (56-7) fell behind the Yellow Jackets (36-24) 4-0 after four innings, with two runs coming in the third on a throwing error and Stephen Reid’s two-run homer in the fourth.

Tennessee scored two runs in the fifth without a hit and Trey Lipscomb had an RBI single in the seventh to get within 4-3.

Pinch-hitter Jared Dickey singled to open the ninth, Jordan Beck had a RBI double and Lipscomb was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Moore came through with his single and Evan Russell singled in another run before a sacrifice fly by Cortland Lawson capped the scoring.

The Yellowjackets didn’t go easily in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases for Tim Borden III’s two-run single before Redmond Walsh got the final two outs.

Walsh (4-1) pitched the last two innings for the win. Dawson Brown (3-2) took the loss

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up