SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Sports » Nice hires coach Favre,…

Nice hires coach Favre, replacing PSG-bound Galtier

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 10:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NICE, France (AP) — French club Nice hired Lucien Favre as coach on Monday, replacing Christophe Galtier who is expected to take over at Paris Saint-Germain.

Nice said Favre returned after a first spell, from 2016-18, that was “engraved in the history” of the club.

Favre’s first season ended with a third-place finish in Ligue 1 and entry into the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Nice owner Jim Ratcliffe said in a letter to fans that Favre commanded “respect and admiration” and his preferred style of play fit perfectly with what the club wants.

After two years at Nice, Favre was lured to Borussia Dortmund where his teams twice finished runner-up in the Bundesliga before he was fired 18 months ago.

Favre takes over a Nice team that placed fifth last season and will play in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds in August.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s Eric Goldstein on maturing cyber processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up