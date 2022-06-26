NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals Results

Sunday At Summit Motorsports Park Norwalk, Ohio Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Mike Salinas; 2. Josh Hart; 3. Brittany…

Sunday At Summit Motorsports Park Norwalk, Ohio Final Finish Order Top Fuel

1. Mike Salinas; 2. Josh Hart; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Leah Pruett; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Austin Prock; 8. Tripp Tatum; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Billy Torrence; 13. Justin Ashley; 14. Kyle Wurtzel; 15. Spencer Massey; 16. Clay Millican.

Funny Car 1. Robert Hight; 2. Bob Tasca III; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. John Force; 7. Alexis DeJoria; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Chad Green; 10. Jim Campbell; 11. Mike McIntire; 12. Bobby Bode; 13. Blake Alexander; 14. Paul Lee; 15. Tim Wilkerson; 16. Dale Creasy Jr..

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Deric Kramer; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Mason McGaha; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Kenny Delco; 11. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 14. Fernando Cuadra; 15. Dallas Glenn; 16. Cristian Cuadra.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Angelle Sampey; 2. Joey Gladstone; 3. Jerry Savoie; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Karen Stoffer; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Eddie Krawiec; 8. Matt Smith; 9. Chip Ellis; 10. LE Tonglet; 11. Jim Underdahl; 12. Steve Johnson; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. Jianna Evaristo; 16. Marc Ingwersen.

Final Results Top Fuel

Mike Salinas, 3.706 seconds, 333.58 mph def. Josh Hart, 3.783 seconds, 325.37 mph.

Funny Car

Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.944, 327.51 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.962, 330.63.

Pro Stock

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.627, 207.88 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.658, 207.15.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.861, 197.13 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.928, 194.60.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Matthew Cummings, 5.313, 275.84 def. Alan Bradshaw, 5.388, 268.06.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.592, 262.95 def. DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.625, 262.33.

Competition Eliminator

Scott Chamness, Dragster, 7.082, 149.35 def. Frank Aragona, Alterd, Broke.

Super Stock

Tyler Bohannon, Chevy Camaro, 9.619, 137.33 def. Joe Santangelo, Camaro, 9.658, 136.65.

Stock Eliminator

Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.432, 121.69 def. Brett McFarland, Camaro, 10.202, 126.58.

Super Comp

Patrick Debottis, Dragster, 8.922, 182.30 def. Bob Prose, Dragster, 8.927, 180.94.

Super Gas

Duane LaFleur, Chevy Camaro, 9.910, 163.04 def. Dave Coapstick, Olds Cutlass, 9.907, 161.44.

Top Sportsman

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers — Al Kenny, Dragster, No Time Recorded def. Karma Hopper, Dragster, Broke – No Show.

Pro Modified

Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.796, 247.93 def. Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 5.828, 250.04.

Factory Stock Showdown

Bill Skillman, Ford Mustang, 7.810, 177.07 def. David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 7.869, 180.09.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel First Round

Josh Hart, 3.756, 323.50 def. Spencer Massey, Foul – Red Light; Austin Prock, 3.836, 256.65 def. Clay Millican, Broke; Brittany Force, 3.774, 310.20 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 8.548, 87.22; Leah Pruett, 3.776, 327.98 def. Justin Ashley, 3.852, 317.49; Mike Salinas, 3.758, 328.06 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.794, 294.82; Doug Kalitta, 3.736, 330.23 def. Antron Brown, 3.772, 324.36; Steve Torrence, 3.746, 327.66 def. Billy Torrence, 3.813, 327.03; Tripp Tatum, 3.732, 325.92 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.793, 322.65;

Quarterfinals

Hart, 3.813, 323.66 def. Prock, 3.808, 321.81; Force, 3.765, 329.75 def. Tatum, 3.810, 318.47; Pruett, 3.798, 325.61 def. S. Torrence, 3.802, 327.51; Salinas, 3.771, 329.26 def. Kalitta, 3.776, 324.05;

Semifinals

Salinas, 3.822, 296.89 def. Pruett, 6.062, 135.36; Hart, 3.750, 328.94 def. Force, 3.783, 329.02;

Final

Salinas, 3.706, 333.58 def. Hart, 3.783, 325.37.

Funny Car First Round

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.948, 322.65 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 8.509, 104.92; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.921, 326.00 def. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, Foul – Red Light; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.878, 333.41 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.121, 244.96; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 5.519, 160.16 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, Foul – Centerline; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.903, 326.24 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.093, 311.85; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.952, 325.85 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 6.865, 94.39; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.903, 330.80 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 6.032, 117.24; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.972, 316.75 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.056, 302.55;

Quarterfinals

Capps, 3.974, 327.59 def. Pedregon, 3.982, 323.50; Todd, 3.953, 329.34 def. Force, 4.154, 271.52; Hight, 3.997, 311.92 def. DeJoria, 4.651, 175.71; Tasca III, 3.941, 327.27 def. Hagan, 4.876, 173.45;

Semifinals

Hight, 3.890, 328.06 def. Todd, 3.916, 329.75; Tasca III, 3.933, 329.18 def. Capps, 3.973, 327.11;

Final

Hight, 3.944, 327.51 def. Tasca III, 3.962, 330.63.

Pro Stock First Round

Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.646, 206.89 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.641, 206.54 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.653, 206.51 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 16.985, 47.28; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.669, 206.95 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.672, 207.24; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.620, 204.63 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.665, 206.13; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.642, 206.29 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.682, 206.26; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.656, 205.79 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.684, 206.01; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.597, 209.01 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, Foul – Red Light;

Quarterfinals

Stanfield, 6.684, 206.89 def. M. McGaha, 6.873, 204.01; Koretsky, 6.677, 205.54 def. Caruso, 6.676, 205.54; Kramer, 6.658, 207.11 def. Anderson, 6.616, 204.29; Enders, 6.635, 208.52 def. Hartford, 6.643, 206.95;

Semifinals

Stanfield, 16.957, 49.06 def. Koretsky, Foul – Red Light; Enders, 6.611, 208.59 def. Kramer, 6.659, 207.18;

Final

Enders, 6.627, 207.88 def. Stanfield, 6.658, 207.15.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Round One

Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.916, 197.71 def. Marc Ingwersen, Broke; Angie Smith, 6.851, 199.29 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.078, 192.49; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.959, 192.69 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.014, 195.48; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.873, 196.33 def. Chip Ellis, 6.908, 194.63; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.956, 168.51 def. Ron Tornow, Foul – Red Light; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.890, 195.62 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.988, 196.13; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.864, 197.74 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 9.227, 98.93; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.879, 197.86 def. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.938, 194.91;

Quarterfinals

Savoie, 6.991, 193.49 def. A. Smith, Foul – Red Light; Sampey, 6.890, 195.90 def. M. Smith, 6.947, 195.53; Gladstone, 6.907, 195.28 def. Stoffer, 6.855, 195.73; Arana Jr, 6.915, 197.13 def. Krawiec, 6.942, 176.60;

Semifinals

Gladstone, 6.935, 193.82 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; Sampey, 6.855, 198.35 def. Savoie, 6.995, 183.29;

Finals

Sampey, 6.861, 197.13 def. Gladstone, 6.928, 194.60.

Point standings Top Fuel

1. Mike Salinas, 821; 2. Brittany Force, 809; 3. Steve Torrence, 712; 4. Justin Ashley, 711; 5. Austin Prock, 513; 6. Josh Hart, 509; 7. Shawn Langdon, 467; 8. Clay Millican, 462; 9. Doug Kalitta, 459; 10. Leah Pruett, 417.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 929; 2. Matt Hagan, 908; 3. Ron Capps, 829; 4. John Force, 655; 5. Cruz Pedregon, 561; 6. Bob Tasca III, 517; 7. J.R. Todd, 509; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 490; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 443; 10. Chad Green, 408.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 814; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 709; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 562; 4. Dallas Glenn, 476; 5. Greg Anderson, 459; 6. Mason McGaha, 435; 7. Camrie Caruso, 422; 8. Deric Kramer, 376; 9. Matt Hartford, 340; 10. Bo Butner, 337.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson, 488; 2. Angelle Sampey, 436; 3. Karen Stoffer, 433; 4. Joey Gladstone, 385; 5. Angie Smith, 383; 6. Matt Smith, 379; 7. Eddie Krawiec, 377; 8. Jerry Savoie, 343; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 293; 10. Jim Underdahl, 259.

