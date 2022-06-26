NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Summit Motorsports Park
|Norwalk, Ohio
|Final Finish Order
|Top Fuel
1. Mike Salinas; 2. Josh Hart; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Leah Pruett; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Austin Prock; 8. Tripp Tatum; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Billy Torrence; 13. Justin Ashley; 14. Kyle Wurtzel; 15. Spencer Massey; 16. Clay Millican.
Funny Car 1. Robert Hight; 2. Bob Tasca III; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. John Force; 7. Alexis DeJoria; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Chad Green; 10. Jim Campbell; 11. Mike McIntire; 12. Bobby Bode; 13. Blake Alexander; 14. Paul Lee; 15. Tim Wilkerson; 16. Dale Creasy Jr..
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Deric Kramer; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Mason McGaha; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Kenny Delco; 11. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 14. Fernando Cuadra; 15. Dallas Glenn; 16. Cristian Cuadra.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Angelle Sampey; 2. Joey Gladstone; 3. Jerry Savoie; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Karen Stoffer; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Eddie Krawiec; 8. Matt Smith; 9. Chip Ellis; 10. LE Tonglet; 11. Jim Underdahl; 12. Steve Johnson; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. Jianna Evaristo; 16. Marc Ingwersen.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Mike Salinas, 3.706 seconds, 333.58 mph def. Josh Hart, 3.783 seconds, 325.37 mph.
|Funny Car
Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.944, 327.51 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.962, 330.63.
|Pro Stock
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.627, 207.88 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.658, 207.15.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.861, 197.13 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.928, 194.60.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Matthew Cummings, 5.313, 275.84 def. Alan Bradshaw, 5.388, 268.06.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.592, 262.95 def. DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.625, 262.33.
|Competition Eliminator
Scott Chamness, Dragster, 7.082, 149.35 def. Frank Aragona, Alterd, Broke.
|Super Stock
Tyler Bohannon, Chevy Camaro, 9.619, 137.33 def. Joe Santangelo, Camaro, 9.658, 136.65.
|Stock Eliminator
Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.432, 121.69 def. Brett McFarland, Camaro, 10.202, 126.58.
|Super Comp
Patrick Debottis, Dragster, 8.922, 182.30 def. Bob Prose, Dragster, 8.927, 180.94.
|Super Gas
Duane LaFleur, Chevy Camaro, 9.910, 163.04 def. Dave Coapstick, Olds Cutlass, 9.907, 161.44.
|Top Sportsman
Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers — Al Kenny, Dragster, No Time Recorded def. Karma Hopper, Dragster, Broke – No Show.
|Pro Modified
Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.796, 247.93 def. Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 5.828, 250.04.
|Factory Stock Showdown
Bill Skillman, Ford Mustang, 7.810, 177.07 def. David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 7.869, 180.09.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Josh Hart, 3.756, 323.50 def. Spencer Massey, Foul – Red Light; Austin Prock, 3.836, 256.65 def. Clay Millican, Broke; Brittany Force, 3.774, 310.20 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 8.548, 87.22; Leah Pruett, 3.776, 327.98 def. Justin Ashley, 3.852, 317.49; Mike Salinas, 3.758, 328.06 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.794, 294.82; Doug Kalitta, 3.736, 330.23 def. Antron Brown, 3.772, 324.36; Steve Torrence, 3.746, 327.66 def. Billy Torrence, 3.813, 327.03; Tripp Tatum, 3.732, 325.92 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.793, 322.65;
|Quarterfinals
Hart, 3.813, 323.66 def. Prock, 3.808, 321.81; Force, 3.765, 329.75 def. Tatum, 3.810, 318.47; Pruett, 3.798, 325.61 def. S. Torrence, 3.802, 327.51; Salinas, 3.771, 329.26 def. Kalitta, 3.776, 324.05;
|Semifinals
Salinas, 3.822, 296.89 def. Pruett, 6.062, 135.36; Hart, 3.750, 328.94 def. Force, 3.783, 329.02;
|Final
Salinas, 3.706, 333.58 def. Hart, 3.783, 325.37.
|Funny Car
|First Round
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.948, 322.65 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 8.509, 104.92; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.921, 326.00 def. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, Foul – Red Light; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.878, 333.41 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.121, 244.96; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 5.519, 160.16 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, Foul – Centerline; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.903, 326.24 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.093, 311.85; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.952, 325.85 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 6.865, 94.39; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.903, 330.80 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 6.032, 117.24; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.972, 316.75 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.056, 302.55;
|Quarterfinals
Capps, 3.974, 327.59 def. Pedregon, 3.982, 323.50; Todd, 3.953, 329.34 def. Force, 4.154, 271.52; Hight, 3.997, 311.92 def. DeJoria, 4.651, 175.71; Tasca III, 3.941, 327.27 def. Hagan, 4.876, 173.45;
|Semifinals
Hight, 3.890, 328.06 def. Todd, 3.916, 329.75; Tasca III, 3.933, 329.18 def. Capps, 3.973, 327.11;
|Final
Hight, 3.944, 327.51 def. Tasca III, 3.962, 330.63.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.646, 206.89 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.641, 206.54 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.653, 206.51 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 16.985, 47.28; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.669, 206.95 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.672, 207.24; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.620, 204.63 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.665, 206.13; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.642, 206.29 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.682, 206.26; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.656, 205.79 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.684, 206.01; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.597, 209.01 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, Foul – Red Light;
|Quarterfinals
Stanfield, 6.684, 206.89 def. M. McGaha, 6.873, 204.01; Koretsky, 6.677, 205.54 def. Caruso, 6.676, 205.54; Kramer, 6.658, 207.11 def. Anderson, 6.616, 204.29; Enders, 6.635, 208.52 def. Hartford, 6.643, 206.95;
|Semifinals
Stanfield, 16.957, 49.06 def. Koretsky, Foul – Red Light; Enders, 6.611, 208.59 def. Kramer, 6.659, 207.18;
|Final
Enders, 6.627, 207.88 def. Stanfield, 6.658, 207.15.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.916, 197.71 def. Marc Ingwersen, Broke; Angie Smith, 6.851, 199.29 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.078, 192.49; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.959, 192.69 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.014, 195.48; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.873, 196.33 def. Chip Ellis, 6.908, 194.63; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.956, 168.51 def. Ron Tornow, Foul – Red Light; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.890, 195.62 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.988, 196.13; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.864, 197.74 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 9.227, 98.93; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.879, 197.86 def. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.938, 194.91;
|Quarterfinals
Savoie, 6.991, 193.49 def. A. Smith, Foul – Red Light; Sampey, 6.890, 195.90 def. M. Smith, 6.947, 195.53; Gladstone, 6.907, 195.28 def. Stoffer, 6.855, 195.73; Arana Jr, 6.915, 197.13 def. Krawiec, 6.942, 176.60;
|Semifinals
Gladstone, 6.935, 193.82 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; Sampey, 6.855, 198.35 def. Savoie, 6.995, 183.29;
|Finals
Sampey, 6.861, 197.13 def. Gladstone, 6.928, 194.60.
|Point standings
|Top Fuel
1. Mike Salinas, 821; 2. Brittany Force, 809; 3. Steve Torrence, 712; 4. Justin Ashley, 711; 5. Austin Prock, 513; 6. Josh Hart, 509; 7. Shawn Langdon, 467; 8. Clay Millican, 462; 9. Doug Kalitta, 459; 10. Leah Pruett, 417.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight, 929; 2. Matt Hagan, 908; 3. Ron Capps, 829; 4. John Force, 655; 5. Cruz Pedregon, 561; 6. Bob Tasca III, 517; 7. J.R. Todd, 509; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 490; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 443; 10. Chad Green, 408.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, 814; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 709; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 562; 4. Dallas Glenn, 476; 5. Greg Anderson, 459; 6. Mason McGaha, 435; 7. Camrie Caruso, 422; 8. Deric Kramer, 376; 9. Matt Hartford, 340; 10. Bo Butner, 337.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Steve Johnson, 488; 2. Angelle Sampey, 436; 3. Karen Stoffer, 433; 4. Joey Gladstone, 385; 5. Angie Smith, 383; 6. Matt Smith, 379; 7. Eddie Krawiec, 377; 8. Jerry Savoie, 343; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 293; 10. Jim Underdahl, 259.
