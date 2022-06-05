NHRA NHRA New England Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At New England Dragway
|Epping, N.H.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Mike Salinas; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Leah Pruett; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Scott Farley; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Joe Morrison; 12. Steve Torrence; 13. Dan Mercier; 14. Clay Millican; 15. Cameron Ferre; 16. Josh Hart.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Robert Hight; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. John Force; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Cory Lee; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Bob Tasca III; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Jim Campbell.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 4. Mason McGaha; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Kyle Koretsky; 7. Deric Kramer; 8. Dallas Glenn; 9. Camrie Caruso; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Bo Butner; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Fernando Cuadra; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Alan Prusiensky.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Mike Salinas, 3.729 seconds, 330.80 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.782 seconds, 315.78 mph.
|Funny Car
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.922, 327.98 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 6.232, 110.15.
|Pro Stock
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.547, 211.00 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.553, 212.13.
|Super Stock
Eric Merryfield, Dodge Dakota, 10.802, 101.47 def. Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 11.801, 88.93.
|Stock Eliminator
Timothy Stickles, Chevy Malibu, 11.913, 106.35 def. Jean Philipp Tremblay, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Comp
Rob Hyatt, Dragster, 8.879, 167.88 def. Brad Coryell, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Gas
Ted Leahy, Olds Cutlas, 9.899, 162.29 def. Mike Sawyer, Chevy Corvette, 9.895, 170.51.
|Super Street
John Olson, Chevelle, 10.867, 140.88 def. Keith Mayers, Porsche, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Sportsman
Freddy Perkins, Chevy Nova, 7.594, 179.16 def. Dennis Gaboriault, Ford Mustang, 6.125, 229.66.
|Pro Stock Snowmobile
Brandon Beauregard, Polaris, 5.607, 119.75 def. Keith Culley, Ski-Doo, 5.649, 120.14.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Austin Prock, no time, no speed def. Antron Brown, 3.875, 312.42; Shawn Langdon, 3.762, 327.74 def. Josh Hart, Broke; Doug Kalitta, 3.742, 330.23 def. Cameron Ferre, 10.412, 76.22; Mike Salinas, 3.888, 323.12 def. Joe Morrison, 4.092, 228.89; Scott Farley, 4.062, 244.87 def. Steve Torrence, 5.816, 148.35; Brittany Force, 3.702, 334.90 def. Clay Millican, 10.057, 80.52; Leah Pruett, 3.796, 322.11 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.980, 266.32; Justin Ashley, 3.743, 332.10 def. Dan Mercier, 6.139, 102.04;
|Quarterfinals
Salinas, 3.746, 328.62 def. Pruett, 3.807, 321.27; Prock, 3.734, 330.96 def. Force, 3.704, 334.82; Langdon, 3.787, 324.20 def. Kalitta, 5.270, 170.97; Ashley, 3.786, 328.06 def. Farley, Broke – No Show;
|Semifinals
Ashley, 3.750, 327.59 def. Langdon, 3.776, 300.13; Salinas, 3.865, 289.63 def. Prock, 5.530, 126.01;
|Final
Salinas, 3.729, 330.80 def. Ashley, 3.782, 315.78.
|Funny Car
|First Round
J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 4.118, 282.72 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.626, 184.02; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.328, 280.49 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.523, 250.32; John Force, Camaro, 3.910, 332.10 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.821, 124.64; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.097, 261.83 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 10.284, 88.72; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.948, 323.74 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.839, 161.56; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.973, 324.28 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.128, 269.83; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.974, 323.04 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 12.153, 41.16;
|Quarterfinals
Todd, 4.019, 318.24 def. Pedregon, 4.670, 182.03; Capps, 3.946, 328.94 def. Force, 4.012, 323.35; Hight, 3.933, 326.79 def. DeJoria, 3.988, 321.65; Hagan, 3.948, 323.27 was unopposed;
|Semifinals
Hagan, 3.963, 325.69 def. Todd, 3.981, 321.58; Hight, 3.927, 327.19 def. Capps, 4.092, 281.66;
|Final
Hagan, 3.922, 327.98 def. Hight, 6.232, 110.15.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.594, 208.62 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.681, 202.79; Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.544, 209.82 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.569, 209.59; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.535, 210.37 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.537, 211.06; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.535, 210.90 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 13.849, 61.75; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.531, 210.70 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.589, 209.43; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.554, 209.95 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.566, 210.01; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.559, 209.49 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 15.949, 66.59; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.517, 211.56 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul – Red Light;
|Quarterfinals
Cuadra Jr., 6.579, 209.79 def. Glenn, 6.584, 209.49; Stanfield, 6.535, 211.79 def. Kramer, 6.552, 206.04; M. McGaha, 6.556, 210.64 def. Koretsky, 6.536, no speed; Enders, 6.536, 211.53 def. Anderson, 6.515, no speed;
|Semifinals
Enders, 9.260, 107.33 def. M. McGaha, Foul – Red Light; Stanfield, 6.570, 210.05 def. Cuadra Jr., 11.912, 70.78;
|Final
Enders, 6.547, 211.00 def. Stanfield, 6.553, 212.13.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force, 668; 2. Mike Salinas, 638; 3. Steve Torrence, 569; 4. Justin Ashley, 561; 5. Austin Prock, 425; 6. Clay Millican, 396; 7. Josh Hart, 376; 8. Doug Kalitta, 373; 9. Shawn Langdon, 341; 10. Tony Schumacher, 329.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 797; 2. Robert Hight, 756; 3. Ron Capps, 634; 4. John Force, 507; 5. Cruz Pedregon, 452; 6. J.R. Todd, 403; 7. Bob Tasca III, 386; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 362; 9. Chad Green, 321; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 311.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, 592; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 484; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 405; 4. Dallas Glenn, 366; 5. Mason McGaha, 352; 6. Greg Anderson, 343; 7. Camrie Caruso, 307; 8. Bo Butner, 274; 9. Deric Kramer, 270; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 255.
