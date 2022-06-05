NHRA NHRA New England Nationals Results

Sunday At New England Dragway Epping, N.H. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Mike Salinas; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Shawn…

Sunday At New England Dragway Epping, N.H. Final finish order Top Fuel

1. Mike Salinas; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Leah Pruett; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Scott Farley; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Joe Morrison; 12. Steve Torrence; 13. Dan Mercier; 14. Clay Millican; 15. Cameron Ferre; 16. Josh Hart.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Robert Hight; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. John Force; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Cory Lee; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Bob Tasca III; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Jim Campbell.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 4. Mason McGaha; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Kyle Koretsky; 7. Deric Kramer; 8. Dallas Glenn; 9. Camrie Caruso; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Bo Butner; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Fernando Cuadra; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Alan Prusiensky.

Mike Salinas, 3.729 seconds, 330.80 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.782 seconds, 315.78 mph.

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.922, 327.98 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 6.232, 110.15.

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.547, 211.00 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.553, 212.13.

Super Stock

Eric Merryfield, Dodge Dakota, 10.802, 101.47 def. Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 11.801, 88.93.

Stock Eliminator

Timothy Stickles, Chevy Malibu, 11.913, 106.35 def. Jean Philipp Tremblay, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp

Rob Hyatt, Dragster, 8.879, 167.88 def. Brad Coryell, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Gas

Ted Leahy, Olds Cutlas, 9.899, 162.29 def. Mike Sawyer, Chevy Corvette, 9.895, 170.51.

Super Street

John Olson, Chevelle, 10.867, 140.88 def. Keith Mayers, Porsche, Foul – Red Light.

Top Sportsman

Freddy Perkins, Chevy Nova, 7.594, 179.16 def. Dennis Gaboriault, Ford Mustang, 6.125, 229.66.

Pro Stock Snowmobile

Brandon Beauregard, Polaris, 5.607, 119.75 def. Keith Culley, Ski-Doo, 5.649, 120.14.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel First Round

Austin Prock, no time, no speed def. Antron Brown, 3.875, 312.42; Shawn Langdon, 3.762, 327.74 def. Josh Hart, Broke; Doug Kalitta, 3.742, 330.23 def. Cameron Ferre, 10.412, 76.22; Mike Salinas, 3.888, 323.12 def. Joe Morrison, 4.092, 228.89; Scott Farley, 4.062, 244.87 def. Steve Torrence, 5.816, 148.35; Brittany Force, 3.702, 334.90 def. Clay Millican, 10.057, 80.52; Leah Pruett, 3.796, 322.11 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.980, 266.32; Justin Ashley, 3.743, 332.10 def. Dan Mercier, 6.139, 102.04;

Quarterfinals

Salinas, 3.746, 328.62 def. Pruett, 3.807, 321.27; Prock, 3.734, 330.96 def. Force, 3.704, 334.82; Langdon, 3.787, 324.20 def. Kalitta, 5.270, 170.97; Ashley, 3.786, 328.06 def. Farley, Broke – No Show;

Semifinals

Ashley, 3.750, 327.59 def. Langdon, 3.776, 300.13; Salinas, 3.865, 289.63 def. Prock, 5.530, 126.01;

Final

Salinas, 3.729, 330.80 def. Ashley, 3.782, 315.78.

Funny Car First Round

J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 4.118, 282.72 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.626, 184.02; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.328, 280.49 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.523, 250.32; John Force, Camaro, 3.910, 332.10 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.821, 124.64; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.097, 261.83 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 10.284, 88.72; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.948, 323.74 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.839, 161.56; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.973, 324.28 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.128, 269.83; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.974, 323.04 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 12.153, 41.16;

Quarterfinals

Todd, 4.019, 318.24 def. Pedregon, 4.670, 182.03; Capps, 3.946, 328.94 def. Force, 4.012, 323.35; Hight, 3.933, 326.79 def. DeJoria, 3.988, 321.65; Hagan, 3.948, 323.27 was unopposed;

Semifinals

Hagan, 3.963, 325.69 def. Todd, 3.981, 321.58; Hight, 3.927, 327.19 def. Capps, 4.092, 281.66;

Final

Hagan, 3.922, 327.98 def. Hight, 6.232, 110.15.

Pro Stock First Round

Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.594, 208.62 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.681, 202.79; Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.544, 209.82 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.569, 209.59; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.535, 210.37 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.537, 211.06; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.535, 210.90 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 13.849, 61.75; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.531, 210.70 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.589, 209.43; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.554, 209.95 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.566, 210.01; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.559, 209.49 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 15.949, 66.59; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.517, 211.56 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul – Red Light;

Quarterfinals

Cuadra Jr., 6.579, 209.79 def. Glenn, 6.584, 209.49; Stanfield, 6.535, 211.79 def. Kramer, 6.552, 206.04; M. McGaha, 6.556, 210.64 def. Koretsky, 6.536, no speed; Enders, 6.536, 211.53 def. Anderson, 6.515, no speed;

Semifinals

Enders, 9.260, 107.33 def. M. McGaha, Foul – Red Light; Stanfield, 6.570, 210.05 def. Cuadra Jr., 11.912, 70.78;

Final

Enders, 6.547, 211.00 def. Stanfield, 6.553, 212.13.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force, 668; 2. Mike Salinas, 638; 3. Steve Torrence, 569; 4. Justin Ashley, 561; 5. Austin Prock, 425; 6. Clay Millican, 396; 7. Josh Hart, 376; 8. Doug Kalitta, 373; 9. Shawn Langdon, 341; 10. Tony Schumacher, 329.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 797; 2. Robert Hight, 756; 3. Ron Capps, 634; 4. John Force, 507; 5. Cruz Pedregon, 452; 6. J.R. Todd, 403; 7. Bob Tasca III, 386; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 362; 9. Chad Green, 321; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 311.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 592; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 484; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 405; 4. Dallas Glenn, 366; 5. Mason McGaha, 352; 6. Greg Anderson, 343; 7. Camrie Caruso, 307; 8. Bo Butner, 274; 9. Deric Kramer, 270; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 255.

