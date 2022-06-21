Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
NHL Awards Winners

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 8:15 PM

Winners of the 2021-22 NHL awards.

Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Auston Matthews, Toronto

Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Cale Makar, Colorado

Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Moritz Seider, Detroit

Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Patrice Bergeron, Boston

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Kyle Connor, Winnipeg

Jack Adams Award, coach — Darryl Sutter, Calgary

King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — PK Subban, Montreal

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture of society — Noel Acton

NHL General Manager of the Year Award — Finalists: Julien Brisbois, Tampa Bay; Chris Drury, New York Rangers; Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche. Winner to be announced during 2022 NHL Draft on July 7-8.

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Carey Price, Montreal

___

Awards Based on Regular-Season Statistics

Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Austin Matthews, Toronto

William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, Carolina

___

Award Voted on by NHL Players’ Association

Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Auston Matthews, Toronto

(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)

