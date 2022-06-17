WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
New York Rangers extend the contract of forward Sammy Blais

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 11:25 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have given Sammy Blais a one-year contract extension after the forward missed most of his first season with the team with a lower body injury.

General Chris Drury announced the agreement on Friday without releasing details.

Blais skated in 14 games, collecting four assists and posting a plus-3 rating. The 25-year-old ranked third on the Rangers with 37 hits and was tied for first in plus/minus before sidelined on Nov. 14.

The Canadian has 17 goals and 22 assists in 133 NHL games split between the Rangers and St. Louis Blues, with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 2019. New York sent forward Pavel Buchnevich to St. Louis in July for Blais and a second-round pick in this year’s draft.

Blais was selected by the Blues in the sixth round of the 2014 draft.

