NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 9:25 PM

At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 2

Texas 7, UCLA 2

Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings

Florida 7, Oregon St. 1

Oklahoma St. 4, Arizona 2

Friday, June 3

UCLA 6, Northwestern 1, Northwestern eliminated

Arizona 3, Oregon St. 1, Oregon St. eliminated

Saturday, June 4

Oklahoma 7, Texas 2

Oklahoma St. 2, Florida 0

Sunday, June 5

UCLA 8, Florida 0, 6 innings, Florida eliminated

Texas 5, Arizona 2, Arizona eliminated

Monday, June 6

Game 11 – Oklahoma vs. UCLA, noon, ESPN

x-Game 12 – Oklahoma vs. UCLA, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 13 – Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN

x-Game 14 – Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Wednesday, June 8

Game 1 – TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

Game 2 – TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Firday, June 10

x-Game 3 – TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

