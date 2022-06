NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT: Best of Three: x-if necessary: SUPER REGIONALS Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team At Lindsey Nelson Stadium Knoxville, Tenn. Friday, June 10: Notre Dame 8, Tennessee 6 Saturday, June 11: Tennessee 12, Notre Dame 4 Sunday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m. At Clark-LeClair Stadium Greenville, N.C. Friday, June 10: East Carolina 13, Texas 7 Saturday, June 11: Texas 9, East Carolina 8 Sunday, June 12: Texas vs. East Carolina, 4 p.m. At Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park College Station, Texas Friday, June 10: Texas A&M 5, Louisville 4 Saturday, June 11: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, 3 p.m. x-Sunday, June 12: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, TBD English Field Blacksburg, Va. Friday, June 10: Oklahoma 5, Virginia Tech 4 Saturday, June 11: Virginia Tech 14, Oklahoma 8 Sunday, June 12: Oklahoma vs. Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond Stanford, Calif. Saturday, June 11: Stanford (45-15) vs. UConn (49-14), 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12: Stanford vs. UConn, 7 p.m. x-Monday, June 13: Stanford vs. UConn, TBD At Boshamer Stadium Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, June 11: Arkansas 4, North Carolina 1 Sunday, June 12: North Carolina vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m. x-Monday, June 13: North Carolina vs. Arkansas, TBD At Pete Taylor Park Hattiesburg, Miss. Saturday, June 11: Southern Miss (47-17) vs. Mississippi (35-22), 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12: Southern Miss vs. Mississippi, 4 p.m. x-Monday, June 13: Mississippi vs. Southern Miss, TBD At Goss Stadium at Coleman Field Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, June 11: Oregon St. (47-16) vs. Auburn (40-19), 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12: Oregon St., vs. Auburn, 10 p.m. x-Monday, June 13: Auburn vs. Oregon St., TBD Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.