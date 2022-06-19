NCAA College World Series Glance

|At Charles Schwab Field
|Omaha, Neb.
|All Times EDT
|(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
|Bracket 1
|Friday, June 17
Game 1 – Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8
Game 2 – Notre Dame 7, Texas 3
|Sunday, June 19
Game 3 – Texas A&M 10, Texas 2, Texas eliminated
Game 4 – Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 – Texas A&M vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 replay if necessary
|Bracket 2
|Saturday, June 18
Game 1 – Arkansas 17, Stanford 2
Game 2 – Mississippi 5, Auburn 1
|Monday, June 20
Game 3 – Stanford vs. Auburn, 2 p.m.
Game 4 – Arkansas vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
x-Game 7 – Game 6 replay if necessary
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 25: Teams TBD, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 26: Teams TBD, 2 p.m
x-Monday, June 27: Teams TBD, 7 p.m
<
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.