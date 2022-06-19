RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
NCAA College World Series Glance

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 6:10 PM

At Charles Schwab Field
Omaha, Neb.
All Times EDT
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Bracket 1
Friday, June 17

Game 1 – Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8

Game 2 – Notre Dame 7, Texas 3

Sunday, June 19

Game 3 – Texas A&M 10, Texas 2, Texas eliminated

Game 4 – Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Game 5 – Texas A&M vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 replay if necessary

Bracket 2
Saturday, June 18

Game 1 – Arkansas 17, Stanford 2

Game 2 – Mississippi 5, Auburn 1

Monday, June 20

Game 3 – Stanford vs. Auburn, 2 p.m.

Game 4 – Arkansas vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 7 – Game 6 replay if necessary

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)

Saturday, June 25: Teams TBD, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 26: Teams TBD, 2 p.m

x-Monday, June 27: Teams TBD, 7 p.m

