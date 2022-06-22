NCAA chooses new Board of Governors members

The NCAA chose its new Board of Governors members on Wednesday, including nine voting members and seven non-voting members who…

The NCAA chose its new Board of Governors members on Wednesday, including nine voting members and seven non-voting members who will assume their duties on Aug. 1.

The new voting members are: Mary-Beth Cooper, president, Springfield College; Beth DeBauche, commissioner, Ohio Valley Conference; John J. DeGioia, president, Georgetown University; Grant Hill, independent member, co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks; Linda Livingstone, president, Baylor University; Jere Morehead, president, University of Georgia; Steven Shirley, president, Minot State University; Nadja West, independent member, 44th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and a yet-to-be-determined student-athlete.

Nonvoting ex-officio members are are Javaune Adams-Gaston, president, Norfolk State University; Mark Emmert, president, NCAA; Jim Johnson, Division II Management Council chair and athletics director at Pittsburg State University; Shane Lyons, Division I Council chair and athletics director at West Virginia University; Michelle Morgan, Division III Management Council chair and athletics director at John Carroll University and two yet-to-be-determined student-athletes.

The Board of Governors is the highest governance body for the NCAA. It has several responsibilities, including oversight of the finances of the association, employment and evaluation of the NCAA president, and media rights and revenue-producing contracts.

Terms are generally for two years and are renewable for an additional two years.

