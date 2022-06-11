RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Nashville, San Jose Earthquakes tie 0-0

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 10:26 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Willis made six saves for Nashville and JT Marcinkowski had five saves for the San Jose Earthquakes in a scoreless draw Saturday.

Nashville (6-4-5) and the Earthquakes (3-6-6) each had 11 shots. Nashville had five shots on goal and the Earthquakes had six.

Nashville hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, while the Earthquakes will visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

