NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Qualifying Race 4 Results

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 7:21 PM

Saturday

At Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa.

Lap length: 0.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 15 laps, 0 points.

2. (4) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 15, 0.

3. (7) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 15, 0.

4. (2) Tanner Gray, Ford, 15, 0.

5. (3) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

6. (8) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

7. (6) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 15, 0.

8. (5) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

9. (9) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

