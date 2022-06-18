Saturday
At Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa.
Lap length: 0.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 15 laps, 0 points.
2. (4) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 15, 0.
3. (7) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 15, 0.
4. (2) Tanner Gray, Ford, 15, 0.
5. (3) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 15, 0.
6. (8) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 15, 0.
7. (6) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 15, 0.
8. (5) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 15, 0.
9. (9) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 15, 0.
___
Race Statistics were not immediately available.
___
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
