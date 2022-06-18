Saturday At Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, Iowa. Lap length: 0.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 15…

Saturday

At Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa.

Lap length: 0.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 15 laps, 0 points.

2. (4) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 15, 0.

3. (7) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 15, 0.

4. (2) Tanner Gray, Ford, 15, 0.

5. (3) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

6. (8) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

7. (6) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 15, 0.

8. (5) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

9. (9) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

