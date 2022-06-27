NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Results

Sunday At Nashville Superspeedway Lebanon, Tenn. Lap length: 1.33 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300…

Sunday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300 laps, 50 points.

2. (19) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 300, 42.

3. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 300, 44.

4. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300, 43.

5. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300, 36.

6. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 300, 49.

7. (24) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300, 30.

8. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300, 36.

9. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 300, 28.

10. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 300, 36.

11. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 300, 26.

12. (30) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 300, 29.

13. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 300, 25.

14. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300, 23.

15. (5) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 300, 22.

16. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 300, 21.

17. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 300, 20.

18. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300, 19.

19. (14) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 300, 0.

20. (22) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 300, 17.

21. (36) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 300, 26.

22. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 300, 35.

23. (21) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 300, 14.

24. (33) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 300, 13.

25. (26) Harrison Burton, Ford, 300, 12.

26. (17) Cole Custer, Ford, 300, 11.

27. (31) Cody Ware, Ford, 298, 10.

28. (32) JJ Yeley, Ford, 298, 0.

29. (27) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 298, 8.

30. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 297, 7.

31. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 297, 6.

32. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 295, 0.

33. (34) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, engine, 285, 0.

34. (28) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 269, 3.

35. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 262, 2.

36. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, dvp, 49, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

