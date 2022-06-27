SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » Sports » NASCAR Cup Series Ally…

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Results

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 12:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300 laps, 50 points.

2. (19) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 300, 42.

3. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 300, 44.

4. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300, 43.

5. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300, 36.

6. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 300, 49.

7. (24) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300, 30.

8. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300, 36.

9. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 300, 28.

10. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 300, 36.

11. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 300, 26.

12. (30) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 300, 29.

13. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 300, 25.

14. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300, 23.

15. (5) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 300, 22.

16. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 300, 21.

17. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 300, 20.

18. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300, 19.

19. (14) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 300, 0.

20. (22) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 300, 17.

21. (36) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 300, 26.

22. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 300, 35.

23. (21) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 300, 14.

24. (33) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 300, 13.

25. (26) Harrison Burton, Ford, 300, 12.

26. (17) Cole Custer, Ford, 300, 11.

27. (31) Cody Ware, Ford, 298, 10.

28. (32) JJ Yeley, Ford, 298, 0.

29. (27) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 298, 8.

30. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 297, 7.

31. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 297, 6.

32. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 295, 0.

33. (34) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, engine, 285, 0.

34. (28) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 269, 3.

35. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 262, 2.

36. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, dvp, 49, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up