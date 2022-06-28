SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Monaco signs Takumi Minamino from Liverpool on 4-year deal

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 11:44 AM

MONACO (AP) — French league club Monaco signed attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino on a four-year deal from Liverpool on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Japan international scored 14 goals in 55 games overall for Liverpool after joining from Red Bull Salzburg.

Although he won three trophies at Liverpool — including the Premier League title in 2020 and both domestic cups last season — Minamino struggled to break into Jürgen Klopp’s star-studded side.

Monaco gave no financial details but reports estimated the transfer fee at 15 million euros ($15.8 million).

Minamino is the second attacking player to leave the Champions League runner-up after Senegal forward Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich last week.

Coach Philippe Clement’s attack-minded Monaco finished third last season to reach the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

